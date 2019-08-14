https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Yankees-8-Orioles-3-14302435.php
Yankees 8, Orioles 3
|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Sntnder rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Nunez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|G.Sanch dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|J.Ptrsn lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|S.Wlkrs cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Romine c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tuchman cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|37
|8
|15
|8
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|001—3
|New York
|120
|410
|00x—8
DP_Baltimore 1, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 10. 2B_J.Peterson (3), Alberto (15), R.Ruiz (9), Judge (10), Urshela (29), G.Sanchez (10), Gregorius (8), Tauchman (16). HR_Santander (11), Nunez (26), S.Wilkerson (10), LeMahieu (19).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Means L,8-8
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|1
|M.Castro
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Shepherd
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|New York
|German W,16-2
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Rosa
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP_M.Castro, Shepherd.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:38. A_41,284 (47,309).
View Comments