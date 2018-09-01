https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Yankees-7-Tigers-5-13198178.php
Yankees 7, Tigers 5
|Detroit
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cndlrio 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Adduci 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mahtook ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Cstllns rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|V.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|S.Rbnsn rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Goodrum lf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|G.Trres ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Ro.Rdrg ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|N.Wlker rf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|D.Lugo 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|7
|Detroit
|000
|120
|110—5
|New York
|000
|004
|03x—7
E_D.Lugo (1). LOB_Detroit 8, New York 5. 2B_J.McCann (14), Gardner (18). 3B_Adduci (2). HR_Goodrum (15), Gardner (12), A.Hicks (23), Andujar (23). SF_Ro.Rodriguez (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Zimmermann
|6
|3
|4
|1
|1
|6
|Coleman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jimenez L,4-4 H,20
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Wilson BS,4
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|Severino
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|10
|Holder H,6
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Britton W,2-0 BS,3
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Robertson S,5-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:10. A_41,026 (47,309).
