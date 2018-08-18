Yankees 7, Blue Jays 5, 7 innings,

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn rf 3 1 1 0 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 D.Trvis 2b 4 1 1 1 Stanton dh 4 1 2 1 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0 A.Hicks cf 2 2 0 0 K.Mrles dh 3 1 2 1 Grgrius ss 3 1 1 1 R.Mrtin c 3 0 1 0 Andujar 3b 3 0 2 1 Pillar cf 3 1 1 1 G.Trres 2b 3 1 1 1 Grichuk lf 2 0 0 0 Bird 1b 2 1 0 0 A.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 2 N.Wlker rf 3 1 1 3 R.Urena ss 3 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 3 0 0 0 Totals 27 5 7 5 Totals 27 7 8 7

Toronto 400 010 0—5 New York 200 310 1—7

DP_New York 1. LOB_Toronto 4, New York 4. 2B_Granderson (19), Andujar (35), G.Torres (12). 3B_Gregorius (4). HR_Stanton (31), N.Walker (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Stroman 4 6 5 5 2 2 Biagini L,1-7 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Mayza 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Santos 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 New York Lynn 4 6 5 5 3 5 Green W,6-2 2 1 0 0 0 1 Robertson S,3-7 1 0 0 0 0 2

Lynn pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:32. A_42,121 (47,309).