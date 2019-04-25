New York Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 2b 4 1 2 3 Fltcher 3b 5 0 1 0
Voit dh 4 0 1 1 Trout cf 3 0 0 0
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 2 2 2
G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 1 2 0
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Goodwin lf 3 0 0 0
Ford 1b 3 1 0 0 Lucroy c 4 1 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 K.Clhun rf 4 1 1 3
Tuchman rf 3 1 0 0 K.Smith dh 3 0 2 0
Wade lf 3 2 2 1 Bourjos pr-dh 0 0 0 0
L Stlla 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 7 5 Totals 34 5 8 5
New York 000 002 301—6
Los Angeles 100 400 000—5

E_G.Sanchez (5). DP_New York 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_LeMahieu (7), K.Smith (3). HR_Simmons 2 (3), K.Calhoun (5). SB_Torres (2), Wade (3). SF_LeMahieu (3). S_Goodwin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Sabathia 5 6 5 4 0 3
Loaisiga W,1-0 3 2 0 0 1 1
Chapman S,4-5 1 0 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 1 2
Pena 5 4 2 1 0 8
Garcia 0 1 3 3 3 0
Buttrey L,1-1 BS,1 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 3
Robles 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

L.Garcia pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:29. A_37,928 (45,050).