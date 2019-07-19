https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Yankees-5-Rays-1-14107241.php
Yankees 5, Rays 1
|Tampa Bay
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Encrnco 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Romine c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Choi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|4
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000—1
|New York
|000
|014
|00x—5
E_Kiermaier (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 5. 2B_N.Lowe 2 (5), Gardner (13), Romine (4). HR_Voit (18). SB_Meadows (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Morton L,11-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Kittredge
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Drake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cortes Jr.
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Cessa W,1-1
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ottavino
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Green (N.Lowe).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:46. A_40,504 (47,309).
