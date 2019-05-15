https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Yankees-5-Orioles-3-13848626.php
Yankees 5, Orioles 3
|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|G.Sanch c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Frzer dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rickard cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Maybin rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|S.Wlkrs ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|Baltimore
|110
|100
|000—3
|New York
|120
|200
|00x—5
E_Mancini (1). DP_New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 4. 2B_Rickard (6), Wynns (1). HR_Mancini (8), R.Nunez (7), G.Sanchez (12), Torres 2 (7), Maybin (1). SB_Rickard (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Hess L,1-5
|6
|6
|5
|4
|1
|6
|Kline
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Happ W,3-3
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Ottavino H,9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kahnle H,6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Britton H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman S,10-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:12.
View Comments