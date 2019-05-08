Yankees 5, Mariners 4

Seattle New York ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Grdon 2b 5 0 2 0 LMahieu 2b 3 0 2 1 Haniger cf 5 1 1 0 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 5 1 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 Encrnco 1b 3 1 1 1 Andujar dh 4 0 0 0 Do.Sntn lf 3 0 1 1 C.Frzer rf 4 0 1 0 Bruce rf 4 1 3 1 Torres ss 4 1 2 0 T.Bckhm ss 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 2 2 2 Healy 3b 3 0 1 1 Maybin lf 4 1 2 0 D.Moore pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Gardner cf 3 1 0 1 T.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0 Narvaez ph-c 2 0 0 0 Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 33 5 9 4

Seattle 010 001 020—4 New York 001 000 013—5

E_C.Frazier (1), Urshela (3), Gonzales (1). DP_Seattle 1, New York 2. LOB_Seattle 8, New York 6. 2B_Bruce 2 (6), Urshela (8). HR_Encarnacion (11), Urshela (2). SB_D.Gordon (10), Maybin (1). SF_Healy (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Gonzales 6 3 1 1 1 3 Gearrin H,6 1 2 0 0 0 0 Brennan H,5 1 0 1 1 2 2 Swarzak L,2-2 BS,3 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 Elias 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 New York Tanaka 6 1-3 5 2 2 2 4 Holder 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kahnle 1 3 2 0 0 0 Harvey W,1-0 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Gonzales (Voit). WP_Brennan.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:15. A_36,851 (47,309).