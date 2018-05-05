https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Yankees-5-Indians-2-12890898.php
Yankees 5, Indians 2
Published 4:01 pm, Saturday, May 5, 2018
|Cleveland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|N.Wlker 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Naquin rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trreyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Guyer rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|28
|5
|4
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|011
|000—2
|New York
|000
|040
|10x—5
E_Lindor 2 (7). LOB_Cleveland 5, New York 3. 2B_Jose.Ramirez (9), Encarnacion (2), Zimmer (5), Au.Romine (3). HR_Lindor (8). SF_Gardner (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bauer L,2-3
|6
|2
|4
|2
|3
|8
|Taylor
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|New York
|Gray W,2-2
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Green H,3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Robertson S,1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:31. A_43,075 (54,251).
