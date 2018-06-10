Yankees 4, Mets 3

New York (A) New York (N) ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 4 1 1 1 T.Frzer 3b 4 1 1 1 Stanton lf 3 0 0 0 Nimmo lf 3 1 1 0 G.Sanch c 3 1 0 0 A.Cbrra 2b 4 1 1 2 Andujar 3b 4 1 2 2 Bruce rf 3 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 3 0 Cnforto cf 3 0 0 0 Austin 1b 3 0 0 0 Msoraco ph 1 0 0 0 Bird ph-1b 1 0 0 0 A.Gnzal 1b 3 0 1 0 German p 1 0 0 0 J.Btsta ph 1 0 0 0 Gardner ph 0 0 0 0 Plwecki c 3 0 1 0 Dav.Rbr p 0 0 0 0 Matz p 2 0 0 0 Btances p 0 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Trreyes ph 1 0 0 0 Gllorme ph 1 0 0 0 A.Chpmn p 0 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 3 1 1 1 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Jo.Ryes ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 4 8 4 Totals 33 3 6 3

New York (A) 001 002 010—4 New York (N) 300 000 000—3

DP_New York (N) 2. LOB_New York (A) 6, New York (N) 6. 2B_A.Hicks (8), A.Gonzalez (5), Plawecki (4). 3B_Nimmo (5). HR_Judge (18), Andujar (8), G.Torres (11), T.Frazier (6), A.Cabrera (11). SB_A.Rosario (4). CS_G.Torres (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York (A) German 6 5 3 3 0 9 Robertson W,5-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Betances H,6 1 0 0 0 0 3 Chapman S,17-18 1 0 0 0 2 2 New York (N) Matz 6 5 3 3 4 6 Gsellman 1 0 0 0 1 0 Swarzak L,0-1 1 3 1 1 0 2 Blevins 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by German (Nimmo). WP_German.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Mike DiMuro; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:57. A_43,603 (41,922).