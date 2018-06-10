https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Yankees-4-Mets-3-12981751.php
Yankees 4, Mets 3
Published 10:26 pm, Saturday, June 9, 2018
|New York (A)
|New York (N)
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Stanton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bruce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Cnforto cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Austin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Msoraco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bird ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Gnzal 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|German p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dav.Rbr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Btances p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Chpmn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Ryes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|New York (A)
|001
|002
|010—4
|New York (N)
|300
|000
|000—3
DP_New York (N) 2. LOB_New York (A) 6, New York (N) 6. 2B_A.Hicks (8), A.Gonzalez (5), Plawecki (4). 3B_Nimmo (5). HR_Judge (18), Andujar (8), G.Torres (11), T.Frazier (6), A.Cabrera (11). SB_A.Rosario (4). CS_G.Torres (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York (A)
|German
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Robertson W,5-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Betances H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chapman S,17-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|New York (N)
|Matz
|6
|5
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Gsellman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Swarzak L,0-1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Blevins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by German (Nimmo). WP_German.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Mike DiMuro; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:57. A_43,603 (41,922).
View Comments