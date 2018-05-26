https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Yankees-2-Angels-1-12945650.php
Yankees 2, Angels 1
Updated 12:31 am, Saturday, May 26, 2018
|Los Angeles
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|A.Smmns ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cozart 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Austin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000—1
|New York
|010
|000
|10x—2
DP_New York 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, New York 6. 2B_Andujar (15). HR_Trout (16), G.Torres (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Heaney
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Johnson L,2-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bedrosian
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Severino
|6
|4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Green W,3-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson H,7
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman S,10-11
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:00. A_46,056 (54,251).
