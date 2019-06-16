https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Yankees-10-White-Sox-3-14001677.php
Yankees 10, White Sox 3
|New York
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|G.Trres ss
|2
|3
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|C.Frzer dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Gardner cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|El.Jmen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Moncada 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rndon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Romine c
|5
|0
|2
|4
|W.Cstll dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Maybin lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Y.Alnso ph-dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|10
|12
|10
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|New York
|005
|021
|110—10
|Chicago
|100
|010
|010—
|3
DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Urshela (13), Romine (3). HR_Maybin (3), J.Abreu (17), J.McCann (6). CS_Maybin (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Paxton W,4-3
|6
|8
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hale
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Despaigne L,0-2
|4
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|4
|5
|J.Ruiz
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bummer
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Vieira
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Colome
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Despaigne (Gardner), by Britton (L.Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:06. A_37,277 (40,615).
