Yankees 10, Orioles 3
|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|J.Ptrsn rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|G.Trres ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Hgshoka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Androli lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|S.Rbnsn rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|10
|11
|10
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|3
|New York
|104
|210
|011—10
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|001—
|3
E_G.Torres (14). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 8. 2B_A.Hicks (16), S.Robinson (1), T.Beckham (13). HR_Gardner (11), A.Hicks (21), Andujar (21), G.Torres (19).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Happ W,15-6
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Cessa S,1-1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|Yacabonis L,0-2
|3
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Meisinger
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Gilmartin
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Wright Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by Yacabonis (Walker). WP_Cessa.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:06. A_32,445 (45,971).
