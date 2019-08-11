Yankees 1, Blue Jays 0

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi LMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 Bchette ss 4 0 2 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Biggio dh 4 0 0 0 G.Sanch dh 3 0 0 0 Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 1 1 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 Fisher lf 3 0 0 0 Romine c 3 0 1 0 Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 Tuchman lf 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 Grrr Jr ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 29 0 4 0

New York 000 010 000—1 Toronto 000 000 000—0

E_LeMahieu (7). DP_New York 3, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 4, Toronto 2. 2B_Urshela (27), Gardner (18). CS_Romine (1), Bichette (3).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Tanaka W,8-6 8 3 0 0 0 4 A.Chapman S,31-36 1 1 0 0 0 1 Toronto Thornton L,4-8 6 3 1 1 1 6 Gaviglio 3 2 0 0 0 2

Tanaka pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Thornton (G.Sanchez).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:42. A_27,790 (53,506).