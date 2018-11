MLB All-Star first baseman Carlos Santana (41) of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammate Amed Rosario (1) of the New York Mets at home after hitting a three-run home-run off All Japan's pitcher Kakeru Narita in the 5th inning of Game 1 of their All-Stars Series baseball at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. At right is Japan's catcher Takuya Kai. less