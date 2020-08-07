Wyoming delays fall football camp ahead of altered schedule

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming football has delayed the start of fall practice from Friday to next Tuesday amid plans to alter the game schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mountain West Conference plans to have each team play 10 regular-season games including up to two non-conference games.

A final schedule is pending but teams will play no sooner than the week of Sept. 26 under the league's current plan, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

All fall practices will be closed to the general public, including news media.

Wyoming finished 8-5 last season. Returning starters include quarterback Sean Chambers and conference rushing leader Xazavian Valladay.