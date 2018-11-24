World Cup: Ancer seems to have the answer in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Abraham Ancer won last week's Australian Open in Sydney and with his teammate Roberto Diaz is tied for second at the World Cup, five strokes behind Belgium going into the final round.

Ancer, who shot 65 with Diaz on Saturday, was asked whether the food had something to do with his strong play in Australia.

"Definitely not the tacos, but I've had a lot of fun out here," Ancer said, smiling. "Had a great time in Sydney, played some good golf, and I think it's continuing here with my good friend."

Diaz said the foursomes, or alternate shot, sets up well for Mexico on Sunday.

"I hit a bunch of drivers and he's a great iron player," Diaz said. "So the key tomorrow will be having a bunch of birdie looks."

INDIA SLIPS

The India team of Gaganjeet Bhullar and Anirban Lahiri could only manage 70 on Saturday in the best-ball format, leaving them in a tie for 11th and nine strokes behind Belgium.

"I think we both didn't play very well like we did yesterday and the day before," Bhullar said. "There were quite a few holes where we struggled at the same time."

Bhullar said the team is looking forward to the foursomes on Sunday.

"The goal is just to repeat what we did and work on a few other aspects," Bhullar said of India's 72 in difficult weather conditions on Friday.

NICE RECOVERY

Peter Karmis and Alexander Tranacher had the worst of golf days on Friday at the World Cup. But the Greeks made a 19-stroke improvement on Saturday thanks to better weather and a different format at Metropolitan.

Karmis and Tranacher, playing foursomes, or alternate shot, during horrendous weather conditions on Friday shot 15-over 87 in the driving rain and wind. In fourballs, or best-ball, on Saturday, they shot 68 for a three-round total of 5-over 221.

That left the Greeks in second-last place of 28 teams. Zimbabwe, represented by Scot Vincent and Benjamin Follett-Smith, rebounded from an 84 Friday to a 66 Saturday but are in last place, a stroke behind Greece going into Sunday's final round of foursomes.

AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE

The home side is hoping a boisterous home crowd will help them overcome a big Belgium lead at the World Cup.

Australia's Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith are tied for fifth, six strokes behind the Belgians.

"It would be good if we could get the crowd into it," Leishman said after the team's 65 on Saturday. "If we get the fanatics roaring, and friends and family, and a lot of people supporting us, it would be great."

Chants of "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, oi oi oi," rang out several times from the crowd of nearly 1,000 following the Australians around Metropolitan on Saturday.

