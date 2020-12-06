Wolfpack follows upset by controlling Coastal Carolina 98-46

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Raina Perez scored 17 points and No. 8 North Carolina State looked primed for a big jump in the national rankings by routing Coastal Carolina 98-46 on Sunday.

N.C. State (4-0), which has won its first four games for 10 straight seasons, took over with its defense for a dominating 32-4 second-quarter advantage.

After the first quarter, Coastal Carolina was held to 15 points across the next 25-minute stretch.

Kayla Jones, Camille Hobby and Dontavia Waggoner all scored 12 points, Jakia Brown-Turner supplied 11 points and eight assists and Genesis Bryant finished with 10 points.

N.C. State was coming off a victory over No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday night. The Wolfpack built a 51-25 halftime lead despite 2-for-13 shooting on 3-pointers. The second half began with the Wolfpack going on a 24-3 run.

Aja Blount’s 13 points and Tiarra Davis’ 10 points paced the Chanticleers (1-1), who had a 25-win season a year ago for the best mark in program history. Coastal Carolina shot 23.2 percent from the field.

Coastal Carolina led 14-8 midway through the first quarter. N.C. State starting center Elissa Cunane picked up her second foul shortly after, and she sat out until the beginning of the second half.

The Wolfpack began to take control by scoring the first 12 points of the second quarter for a 31-21 edge. In a stretch starting late in the first quarter, the Chanticleers went almost nine minutes without a field goal, falling into a 43-23 hole.

N.C. State benefited from an array of fastbreak baskets as the Chanticleers couldn’t keep up.

BIG PICTURE

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers fell to 0-17 all-time against Top 25 opponents. After the first meeting with N.C. State, their record against current Atlantic Coast Conference members dipped to 2-26.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack has had a different player as its leading scorer in each game this season, while three players have provided the top assist total.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

N.C. State could rise into the top 3 when the new poll comes out Monday, perhaps as high as No. 1 based on going on the road to conquer top-ranked South Carolina.

UP NEXT

Coastal Carolina: Home Friday night against UNC Pembroke for the first of three consecutive games against Division II opponents before beginning Sun Belt Conference competition.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack is home Wednesday night against Elon in its final tune-up before Atlantic Coast Conference games.