Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer July 1, 2021 Updated: July 1, 2021 11:22 p.m.
1 of11 Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts after dunking during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday, right, fouls Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu, left, during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, left, drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic, right, during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela, center, attempts to control a rebound between Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, left, and Brook Lopez, right, during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday, right, passes the ball past Atlanta Hawks' Kris Dunn, left, during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Atlanta Hawks' head coach Nate McMillan reacts to a call during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez, right, blocks a shot attempted by Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, center, during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored a playoff career-high 33 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
The Bucks are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They won their lone NBA title in 1971.