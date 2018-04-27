With center aboard, Bengals look defense on Day 2 of draft

CINCINNATI (AP) — Offensive line coach Frank Pollack has welcomed a veteran left tackle and a rookie center during his four months in Cincinnati — a turn of events he called a "heck of a deal." The Bengals' emphasis is expected to shift as the NFL draft enters its second day.

The Bengals upgraded their offensive line by taking Ohio State center Billy Price with the 21st overall pick. They have the 14th pick in the second round on Friday, and two more in the third round. They're likely looking to upgrade a defense that slipped to the bottom half of the league and was 30th in yards allowed rushing last season.

They customarily stock up on cornerbacks, and could use help at linebacker.

