Winters signs with Bills after being released by Jets

Recommended Video:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed offensive guard Brian Winters on Thursday, five days after the seventh-year player was released by the New York Jets.

Winters is listed at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds and was a starter from his rookie season after being selected by New York in the third round of the 2013 draft out of Kent State. The 29-year-old Winters was the Jets' longest-tenured player and released on Sunday in a cost-cutting move that saved the Jets $7.28 million off their salary cap.

The Bills have an immediate need at right guard with returning starter Jon Feliciano expected to miss up to three months after having surgery last week to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

Buffalo freed up space on its roster by cutting backup offensive lineman Spencer Long on Tuesday.

Winters had 79 starts in 89 games in New York, but had been bothered by injury the previous two seasons. He had an abdominal injury in 2018 that he played through for most of the year, and a dislocated shoulder last year that limited him to nine games.

In separate moves, the Bills activated cornerback Dane Jackson from the reserve-COVID list and released safety Garrett Taylor.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL