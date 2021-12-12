Winnipeg beats Hamilton, repeats as CFL's Grey Cup champs Dec. 12, 2021 Updated: Dec. 12, 2021 10:59 p.m.
HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-25 in overtime on Sunday night to repeat as Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup champions.
Zach Collaros threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Darvin Adams for Winnipeg in overtime. After throwing to Adams to cap the opening possession of the extra session, Collaros, the CFL’s outstanding player, found Rasheed Bailey for a two-point conversion.