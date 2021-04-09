Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, APRIL 9, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 55 Mark Scheifele 40 15 31 46 -3 12 3 0 3 86 .174 F 81 Kyle Connor 40 18 21 39 2 8 8 0 3 129 .140 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 40 16 23 39 15 7 4 0 5 124 .129 F 26 Blake Wheeler 39 10 22 32 -15 36 3 0 2 89 .112 F 9 Andrew Copp 40 13 18 31 6 14 5 0 1 86 .151 D 4 Neal Pionk 40 3 22 25 2 16 1 0 0 68 .044 F 25 Paul Stastny 40 11 12 23 -1 16 2 0 3 68 .162 F 22 Mason Appleton 40 9 11 20 8 6 0 0 1 55 .164 F 17 Adam Lowry 40 8 12 20 3 13 0 0 2 63 .127 D 44 Josh Morrissey 40 3 15 18 1 10 1 0 0 83 .036 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 25 8 8 16 -1 14 1 0 2 45 .178 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 40 7 7 14 10 12 1 0 0 44 .159 D 24 Derek Forbort 40 1 7 8 2 35 0 0 0 47 .021 F 23 Trevor Lewis 40 2 4 6 6 0 0 1 0 43 .047 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 36 0 5 5 6 12 0 0 0 29 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 28 1 3 4 11 17 0 0 0 45 .022 F 11 Nate Thompson 28 2 2 4 4 2 0 0 1 12 .167 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 25 0 1 1 -5 20 0 0 0 26 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 26 0 1 1 5 2 0 0 0 35 .000 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 13 0 0 0 -3 4 0 0 0 9 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 6 0 0 0 -3 8 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 40 129 227 356 53 278 29 1 24 1196 .108 OPPONENT TOTALS 40 107 194 301 -60 306 20 2 14 1257 .085 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 32 1900 2.52 19 10 3 1 80 995 0.92 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 9 501 2.63 5 3 0 1 22 257 0.914 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 40 2421 2.55 24 13 3 2 102 1252 .915 129 227 278 OPPONENT TOTALS 40 2421 3.03 16 18 6 1 121 1188 .892 107 194 306 More for youSportsHartford Athletic will open Dillon Stadium to 50 percent...By Maggie VanoniSportsThe Connecticut Sun highlight Mohegan Tribe culture in...By Maggie Vanoni