Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 6, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 55 Mark Scheifele 11 5 9 14 -1 4 0 0 1 29 .172 F 81 Kyle Connor 11 7 5 12 -4 6 4 0 1 28 .250 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 11 6 6 12 9 0 1 0 2 39 .154 F 26 Blake Wheeler 11 3 8 11 -9 14 1 0 0 23 .130 F 9 Andrew Copp 11 4 6 10 4 4 1 0 0 34 .118 F 17 Adam Lowry 11 4 5 9 2 0 0 0 1 24 .167 D 4 Neal Pionk 11 0 8 8 3 2 0 0 0 17 .000 F 22 Mason Appleton 11 3 4 7 6 4 0 0 0 20 .150 F 25 Paul Stastny 11 2 4 6 5 4 1 0 1 17 .118 D 24 Derek Forbort 11 1 4 5 5 10 0 0 0 17 .059 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 11 1 4 5 5 2 0 0 0 10 .100 D 44 Josh Morrissey 11 0 4 4 -3 2 0 0 0 17 .000 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 7 0 2 2 -1 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 23 Trevor Lewis 11 1 1 2 1 0 0 1 0 10 .100 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 11 0 1 1 2 12 0 0 0 12 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 9 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 4 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 3 0 0 0 -2 6 0 0 0 1 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 10 0 0 0 5 6 0 0 0 17 .000 F 11 Nate Thompson 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 TEAM TOTALS 11 39 72 111 26 90 8 1 7 335 .116 OPPONENT TOTALS 11 31 59 90 -29 106 6 0 3 341 .091 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 8 483 2.48 5 2 1 0 20 229 0.913 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 3 181 2.98 2 1 0 0 9 110 0.918 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 11 668 2.64 7 3 1 0 29 339 .909 39 72 90 OPPONENT TOTALS 11 668 3.27 4 5 2 0 36 332 .884 31 59 106