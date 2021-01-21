Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 1

Winnipeg 1 3 0 — 4 Ottawa 0 0 1 — 1 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Ehlers 2 (Beaulieu, Copp), 11:50. Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 2 (Ehlers, Connor), 4:22. 3, Winnipeg, Lowry 2 (Lewis, Forbort), 7:05. 4, Winnipeg, Wheeler 2 (Scheifele, Connor), 13:55. Third Period_5, Ottawa, Tierney 3 (Zaitsev, C.Brown), 17:03. Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-16-3_29. Ottawa 11-8-10_29. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 7; Ottawa 0 of 3. Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 2-1-0 (29 shots-28 saves). Ottawa, Murray 1-2-1 (26-22), Ottawa, Hogberg 0-0-0 (3-3). A_0 (18,572). T_2:25. Referees_Eric Furlatt, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Derek Nansen.