Win on Sunday, sell on Monday still a goal for automakers JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 1:10 p.m.
FILE - General Motors Director of Marketing for Chevrolet cars and crossovers Tony Johnson addresses the media during a press conference for the 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition vehicle, foreground, in Detroit, in this Wednesday, June 9, 2021, file photo. Despite the challenges, the top auto manufacturers still see motorsports as an effective marketing tool for their cars.
FILE - Car owner Rick Hendrick, right, congratulates Kyle Larson in victory lane after Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., in this Sunday, May 30, 2021, file photo.
FILE - Bubba Wallace, left, congratulates Kyle Larson after Larson won a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Las Vegas, in this Sunday, March 7, 2021, file photo.
FILE - The Ferrari flag is unfurled during a display prior to the Formula One Grand Prix of Tuscany, at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, Italy, in this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo. Despite the challenges, the top auto manufacturers still see motorsports as an effective marketing tool for their cars.
DETROIT (AP) — Rick Hendrick erased any doubt that marketing in motorsports is still effective when his automotive sales group bought the sponsorship rights through 2023 for NASCAR title contender Kyle Larson.
With few companies willing to back Larson upon his return from a nearly yearlong suspension for using a racial slur, Hendrick put the website for his dealerships on the hood of Larson's car. Larson started winning races, which company officials say drove traffic to HendrickCars.com that netted $1.8 million in leads and over $5 million in television exposure.