https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Wilson-Rodriguez-help-Kentucky-survive-15727771.php Wilson, Rodriguez help Kentucky survive Vanderbilt 38-35 Gary B. Graves, Ap Sports Writer Updated 4:13 pm EST, Saturday, November 14, 2020 Recommended Video: Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. Photo: Bryan Woolston, AP Photo: Bryan Woolston, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. Photo: Bryan Woolston, AP Wilson, Rodriguez help Kentucky survive Vanderbilt 38-35 1 / 3 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 Murder suspect charged with prison assault 2 Fairfield dumping case continued after hearing 3 Where to watch the launch of the SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station? 4 Superintendent: Stratford High School student dies 5 DOT: Free face masks to be distributed Monday to rail, bus riders 6 Plymouth woman arrested after one child killed, one injured in shooting 7 COVID concerns close Derby, Ansonia city halls View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.