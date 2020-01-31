Williams scores 21 to carry Robert Morris over Bryant 64-54

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Williams had 21 points as Robert Morris defeated Bryant 64-54 on Thursday night.

Williams hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

AJ Bramah had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Robert Morris (11-11, 7-2 Northeast Conference). Dante Treacy added 10 points. Jon Williams had six assists.

The Bulldogs' 28.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Robert Morris opponent this season.

Bryant totaled 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Michael Green III had 12 points for the Bulldogs (10-11, 2-6). Adam Grant added 11 points and eight rebounds. Charles Pride had 11 points.

Robert Morris faces Central Connecticut at home on Saturday. Bryant plays St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Saturday.

