Williams, Fresno State stun San Diego State 76-74

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New Williams stole the ball and scored the go-ahead basket on a slam dunk with 30 seconds left and Fresno State overcame an eight-point deficit in the final 2:50 to stun San Diego State 76-74 Wednesday night and clinch the No. 3 seed in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Deshon Taylor scored 25 points for Fresno State (21-8, 12-5 MWC), including a 3-pointer that keyed the comeback and then three free throws in the final 21 seconds.

Taylor's 3-pointer pulled Fresno State to 72-69 with 1:02 left and then SDSU couldn't handle the Bulldogs' full-court press, committing three costly turnovers.

Braxton Huggins stole the ball and went in for a layup to pull within one point. Devin Watson was caught in traffic and threw the ball away to Williams for his go-ahead slam dunk. A third turnover resulted in Taylor going to the free throw line and making both for a 75-72 lead.

SDSU's Jalen McDaniels was fouled while taking a 3-pointer and had a chance to tie it. He made the first two free throws but missed the third and the Bulldogs rebounded. Taylor made the first of two free throws and Watson missed a desperation 3 at the buzzer.

Huggins finished with 14 points.

Watson and McDaniels each scored 16 points while Jeremy Hemsley had 15 and Nathan Mensah 12 for SDSU (19-11, 11-6).

San Diego State, which overcame a 15-point first-half deficit, seemed to have the game in hand when Matt Mitchell hit a 3-pointer for a 71-63 lead with 2:50 to go.

Fresno State's rookie head coach, Justin Hutson, spent 10 seasons as an assistant at SDSU, over two stints.

After trailing by 15 with seven minutes to go in the first half and 39-32 at halftime, SDSU went on a 13-5 run to open the second half and take its first lead of the game, 45-44, on McDaniels' slam dunk off a rebound. Hutson drew a technical foul during an ensuing timeout and Watson made both free throws for a 47-44 lead.

The Bulldogs beat SDSU 66-62 in Fresno on Jan. 22, when the Aztecs blew a 20-point first-half lead.

BIG PICTURE

Fresno State: The Bulldogs have won two straight after losing two straight.

San Diego State: The Aztecs fell behind because of poor shooting early. They missed their first seven shots 11 of their first 12 and 14 of their first 17.

UP NEXT

Fresno State ends the regular season by hosting last-place San Jose State on Saturday.

San Diego State finishes the regular season at No. 17 Nevada on Saturday night. The Aztecs have beaten the Wolf Pack three straight times, including 65-57 at San Diego on Feb. 20 and in last year's MWC tournament semifinals.