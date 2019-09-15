William & Mary uses quick strikes to down Colgate 38-10

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hollis Mathis had a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Owen Wright rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown and William & Mary controlled Colgate from the start in a 38-10 victory Saturday.

Hollis led the Tribe (2-1) 80 yards on their opening possession, scoring on a 1-yard run. Colgate went three-and-out, and William & Mary followed with a field goal. After forcing another punt, Hollis threw a 27-yard TD to Jordan Lowery. The score was set up when Hollis connected with Zach Burdick for a 49-yard reception. Colgate (0-3) got on the scoreboard when Malik Twyman ran it in from 2 yards out with 57 seconds left before intermission.

Chris Puzzi's 21-yard field goal brought Colgate within 17-10 with 7:16 left in the third quarter, but on the ensuing kickoff, Bronson Yoder returned it 93 yards for a score and a two-touchdown lead and Colgate never threatened again.

Twyman ran for 75 yards.