Wie withdraws from Women's British Open with hand injury





Michelle Wie and her heavily strapped hand before she pulled out of day one of the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, near Lytham, England, Thursday Aug. 2, 2018. The American golfer was 7-over after 12 holes at Royal Lytham on Thursday when she quit.

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) — Michelle Wie withdrew from the Women's British Open midway through her first round because of a right hand injury on Thursday.

The American golfer was 7 over after 12 holes at Royal Lytham when she quit.

Wie, who is ranked No. 18, said in a post on Twitter she "gave it all" but "couldn't handle the pain any longer."

Wie said she has been playing through pain all year, and that she would be taking some time off so her hand could fully recover.