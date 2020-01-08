White, Watson lead Providence over Marquette 81-80 in OT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Maliek White had 19 points to lead five Providence players in double figures as the Friars edged past Marquette 81-80 in overtime on Tuesday night.

A.J. Reeves made Providence's first 3-pointer of the second half with four seconds left in regulation to tie it at 67, and he added another 3-pointer to make it 78-75, Brendan Bailey tied it at the other end with a 3-pointer and he was fouled behind the arc with four seconds left but made 2 of 3.

Nate Watson added 13 points, David Duke and Alpha Diallo scored 12 points apiece and Reeves had 10 for Providence (10-6, 3-0 Big East Conference). Diallo also had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Markus Howard had 39 points for the Golden Eagles (11-4, 1-2). Bailey added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Jayce Johnson had nine rebounds and three assists. Howard, the nation's leading scorer, was 14 of 33 from the field, including 6 of 14 from 3-point range, and he made all five of his free throws.

Providence matches up against Butler at home on Friday. Marquette takes on Seton Hall on the road on Saturday.

