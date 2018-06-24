https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/White-Sox-10-Athletics-3-13022046.php
White Sox 10, Athletics 3
Published 5:07 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
|Oakland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 2b
|4
|2
|2
|6
|Pinder lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lowrie 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Martini lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Palka dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|K.Davis dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Canha cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|L.Grcia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Engel cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|2
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|10
|Oakland
|010
|010
|001—
|3
|Chicago
|000
|055
|00x—10
E_Lucroy (6). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Oakland 5, Chicago 2. 2B_Piscotty (17), Barreto (1), Moncada (15). HR_Canha (10), Moncada (10), Palka (7), Y.Sanchez (5). SB_Y.Sanchez (7). CS_Ti.Anderson (3). SF_Canha (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Blackburn L,1-2
|5
|8
|6
|6
|0
|4
|Hendriks
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Lucas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|Rodon W,1-2
|8
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Rondon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cedeno
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Blackburn pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
B.Rondon pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by Blackburn (Engel). WP_Cedeno.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:42. A_21,908 (40,615).
