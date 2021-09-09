What makes Novak Djokovic great? Shots, yes, but also mind HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 4:27 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ask other tennis players what makes Novak Djokovic great, what has pushed him to the brink of the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man in more than a half-century, and the responses might include a mention of the way he returns serves or his ability to cover the court or his two-handed backhand.
And so on.
