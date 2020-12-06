https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/West-Virginia-79-Tennessee-73-OT-15780259.php
West Virginia 79, Tennessee 73, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA (4-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Martinez
|21
|4-9
|1-2
|2-8
|1
|5
|10
|Niblack
|37
|4-10
|3-4
|3-7
|4
|5
|11
|Deans
|33
|3-7
|4-5
|0-3
|1
|3
|11
|Gondrezick
|45
|10-25
|4-7
|0-2
|5
|0
|27
|Smith
|44
|4-9
|4-6
|0-3
|6
|1
|16
|Ejiofor
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Norris
|22
|0-2
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|2
|Hemingway
|12
|0-1
|2-4
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|Cummings
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|25-63
|20-30
|10-34
|18
|17
|79
Percentages: FG 39.683, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Smith 4-6, Gondrezick 3-9, Martinez 1-2, Deans 1-3, Niblack 0-3, Hemingway 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Niblack 3, Norris 2)
Turnovers: 15 (Deans 5, Gondrezick 3, Martinez 2, Norris 2, Niblack 1, Smith 1, Team 1)
Steals: 8 (Gondrezick 5, Martinez 1, Deans 1, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE (2-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burrell
|36
|5-13
|7-8
|2-6
|0
|3
|18
|Davis
|41
|4-19
|0-2
|4-5
|6
|4
|8
|Green
|32
|4-9
|4-5
|4-9
|0
|3
|12
|Suarez
|18
|4-10
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|1
|8
|Walker
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|3-4
|2
|2
|4
|Key
|17
|2-2
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|5
|4
|Kushkituah
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|6
|Horston
|33
|6-12
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|4
|13
|Rennie
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Salary
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|30-78
|11-15
|24-56
|15
|24
|73
Percentages: FG 38.462, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Burrell 1-5, Horston 1-2, Davis 0-5, Suarez 0-4, Walker 0-2, Salary 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Key 3, Horston 2, Green 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Walker 4, Key 4, Horston 4, Davis 3, Suarez 3, Green 2)
Steals: 7 (Horston 3, Burrell 2, Walker 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|Tennessee
|15
|17
|13
|21
|7
|—
|73
|West Virginia
|17
|18
|16
|15
|13
|—
|79
A_142
Officials_Metta Christensen, Kevin Pethtel, Mark Zentz
