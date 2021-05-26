Skip to main content
Sports

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Valley 81, University 61

Ferris 64, Mead 62

Freeman 57, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44

Gonzaga Prep 70, Lewis and Clark 33

Mt. Spokane 88, Cheney 26

Newport 48, Riverside 45

Orcas Island 60, Concrete 25

Pullman 65, Othello 29

West Valley (Spokane) 58, East Valley (Spokane) 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Garfield 74, Cleveland 25

South Kitsap 52, Curtis 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

