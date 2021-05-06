Skip to main content
Sports

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Forks 84, South Bend 30

Ilwaco 74, Raymond 50

Ingraham 60, West Seattle 44

King's Way Christian School 74, Castle Rock 29

O'Dea 53, Seattle Prep 52

Roosevelt 59, Cleveland 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 33, Onalaska 30

Hazen 41, Skyline 23

Ingraham 60, West Seattle 44

Tenino 51, La Center 38

Wahkiakum 57, Napavine 29

Winlock 49, Morton/White Pass 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Stevenson vs. Kalama, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

