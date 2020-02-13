Recommended Video:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1B District 4=

Play-In=

Three Rivers Christian School 61, North River 57

3A District 2 Qualifier=

Semifinal=

Seattle Prep 79, Blanchet 59

3A Metro Championship=

Semifinal=

Eastside Catholic 85, O'Dea 62

4A GSL/MCC=

First Round=

Walla Walla 68, Mead 61, OT

4A WC/SW=

First Round=

Skyview 69, Puyallup 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Neah Bay 78, Clallam Bay 29

1A District 7=

Play-In=

Medical Lake 56, Newport 44

1B District 7=

Quarterfinal=

Odessa 59, Northport 37

2A District 3=

First Round=

Sequim 92, Foster 22

3A District 2 Qualifier=

Semifinal=

Lakeside (Seattle) 44, Bainbridge 40

3A Metro Championship=

Semifinal=

Garfield 49, Seattle Prep 44

4A GSL/MCC=

Quarterfinal=

Central Valley 79, Richland 44

Gonzaga Prep 58, Walla Walla 46

Mead 50, Chiawana 44

Pasco 57, University 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/