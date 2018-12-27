https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Wednesday-s-Scores-13492463.php
Wednesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Les Schwab Invitational=
First Round=
West Linn, Ore. 68, Skyview 67
Tournament of Champions=
First Round=
Franklin 97, New Westminster, British Columbia 66
Kelowna, British Columbia 84, Nathan Hale 81, OT
University 64, Stadium 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
W. F. West 68, Skyview 67
Nike Interstate Shootout=
Inglemoor 45, South Salem, Ore. 43
Mountain View 66, Grants Pass, Ore. 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
