Weber St. rolls up Bethesda 123-53 behind John's 17 PTs

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Cody John led seven players in double figures with 17 points and Weber State beat NCCAA Bethesda 123-53 in the Wildcats' home opener Friday night.

The 70-point win is the second largest margin of victory in school history and the 123 points is the third most scored in a game.

Weber State never trailed and led by as many as 44 points in the first half and held a 63-22 lead at halftime after shooting 62 percent from the field and knocking down eight 3-pointers. Bethesda never got closer than 39 points the rest of the way.

The Wildcats finished the game shooting 56 percent from the field. The 'Cats also knocked down 13 3-pointers and had 27 assists. They outrebounded the Flames 53-32 and shot 24 of 28 from the free-throw line.

Ian Fox led the Flames with 22 points.