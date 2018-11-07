Watson hits 6 3-pointers as Aztecs open with 76-60 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Devin Watson made a career-high six 3-pointers and the senior guard scored 20 points as San Diego State opened its season with a 76-60 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday night.

Three other returning Aztecs also scored in double figures: Jalen McDaniels with 15, Jeremy Hemsley 14 and Matt Mitchell 10. The Aztecs shot 43 percent bolstered by 12-of-27 3-point shooting, including 8 of 15 in the second half.

SDSU led by as many as 10 in the first half and were up 36-29 at halftime. The Golden Lions cut the lead to two after Terrance Banyard opened the second half with a 3-pointer and a dunk. A 9-0 run put the Aztecs up 54-38 before a 12-0 run, which included 3-pointers by Mitchell, Hemsley and Watson, gave SDSU a comfortable 23-point advantage with 4:48 remaining.

Martayeous McKnight led the Lions with 29 points on 12-of-26 shooting, including five 3-pointers.