Watkins leads No. 20 Penn State over Cornell 90-59

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Mike Watkins scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half and No. 20 Penn State beat Cornell 90-59 on Sunday.

Lamar Stevens added 19 points, Myreon Jones scored 18, Izaiah Brockington had 11 and Watkins added 10 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (11-2), who won their 13th straight home game.

Penn State led for all but 2:01 after Stevens took over midway through the first half.

The big forward broke a 9-all tie with three-straight baskets that made it 16-9. When Stevens needed a breather moments later, Seth Lundy relieved and drilled a 3-pointer to give the Nittany Lions their first double-digit lead.

Cornell (1-10) made just one field goal over the next 4:56. Three Big Red 3-pointers before halftime didn’t help much, as Penn State put together a 26-20 run and closed out the first 20 minutes with a 45-29 lead.

Stevens opened the second half with a half-court steal he turned into an easy dunk. It sparked a 33-14 run over the next 13:28 and Penn State led by 35 with 6:32 left.

Jimmy Boeheim scored 17 points and Terrance McBride added 12 for the Big Red, who lost their 10th straight game.

Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) scores on Cornell's Jimmy Boeheim (3) during first half action of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in State College, Pa. Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) scores on Cornell's Jimmy Boeheim (3) during first half action of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in State College, Pa. Photo: Gary M. Baranec, AP Photo: Gary M. Baranec, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Watkins leads No. 20 Penn State over Cornell 90-59 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

BIG PICTURE

Cornell: After opening the season with a 20-point win over Binghamton, the Big Red have now dropped 10 in a row. While they’ve lost six of those by four points or less, they have shot better than 45% from the floor in just one of those outings.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions kept rolling and had another chance to show off their depth in this one.

UP NEXT

SUNY-Purchase visits Cornell on Jan. 7.

Penn State hosts Iowa on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25