Washington rallies, stuns No. 16 Baylor 67-64 in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Isaiah Stewart made a go-ahead basket with 30 seconds left, Nahziah Carter scored 23 points and Washington beat No. 16 Baylor 67-64 on Friday night.

Carter hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:38 left, and after Baylor missed a pair of 3-point tries, Stewart caught a pass in the lane and hit a short turnaround shot over a defender.

Stewart, a 6-foot-9 freshman playing his first collegiate game, had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Baylor failed to make a field goal over the final five minutes, allowing Washington to erase a 63-53 lead.

Carter shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers the Huskies' season opener at the Armed Forces Classic. He added seven rebounds.

Jaden McDaniels had 18 points and seven rebounds for Washington.

Jared Butler had 18 points for the Bears (1-1).

___

