AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 57 36.0 593-1303 .455 170-481 385-457 .842 1741 30.5
Bertans 54 29.3 265-610 .434 200-472 104-122 .852 834 15.4
Hachimura 48 30.1 254-545 .466 25-87 116-140 .829 649 13.5
Bryant 46 24.9 243-418 .581 37-91 86-116 .741 609 13.2
McRae 29 22.6 133-317 .420 40-106 64-83 .771 370 12.8
Thomas 40 23.1 174-426 .408 78-189 62-76 .816 488 12.2
Napier 20 24.4 74-173 .428 29-81 54-65 .831 231 11.6
Smith 68 26.3 308-689 .447 62-169 62-86 .721 740 10.9
Brown 69 25.8 273-622 .439 61-179 109-139 .784 716 10.4
Je.Robinson 21 24.0 69-174 .397 30-86 29-38 .763 197 9.4
Wagner 45 18.6 145-266 .545 25-80 78-95 .821 393 8.7
Mahinmi 38 21.3 104-210 .495 5-26 70-113 .619 283 7.4
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Pasecniks 27 16.2 61-116 .526 0-3 34-58 .586 156 5.8
Mathews 18 12.6 24-56 .429 19-46 31-34 .912 98 5.4
Bonga 66 18.9 118-234 .504 25-71 69-85 .812 330 5.0
Uthoff 3 13.0 6-11 .545 3-5 0-0 .000 15 5.0
Grant 6 13.3 10-27 .370 2-8 5-7 .714 27 4.5
Payton II 29 14.9 48-116 .414 13-46 4-8 .500 113 3.9
Schofield 33 11.2 35-92 .380 19-61 10-15 .667 99 3.0
Williams 15 12.0 19-34 .559 0-2 7-13 .538 45 3.0
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Ju.Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
TEAM 72 241.0 2990-6544 .457 864-2345 1394-1770 .788 8238 114.4
OPPONENTS 72 241.0 3104-6363 .488 896-2386 1470-1890 .778 8574 119.1

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 52 190 242 4.2 347 6.1 126 1 71 194 23
Bertans 35 210 245 4.5 92 1.7 139 0 37 59 33
Hachimura 78 216 294 6.1 87 1.8 105 0 37 53 8
Bryant 98 233 331 7.2 83 1.8 103 0 25 53 49
McRae 17 87 104 3.6 82 2.8 61 0 19 38 15
Thomas 11 57 68 1.7 146 3.7 77 2 13 77 6
Napier 9 39 48 2.4 75 3.8 39 0 29 52 4
Smith 30 189 219 3.2 334 4.9 106 0 59 95 30
Brown 76 307 383 5.6 178 2.6 132 0 85 79 7
Je.Robinson 8 61 69 3.3 41 2.0 57 0 15 23 9
Wagner 56 163 219 4.9 56 1.2 152 1 28 66 19
Mahinmi 78 140 218 5.7 49 1.3 114 0 31 45 44
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Pasecniks 42 65 107 4.0 18 .7 75 0 9 24 12
Mathews 6 18 24 1.3 10 .6 32 0 8 8 1
Bonga 71 151 222 3.4 76 1.2 156 0 45 58 22
Uthoff 1 4 5 1.7 0 .0 1 0 0 0 0
Grant 2 4 6 1.0 9 1.5 11 0 1 3 1
Payton II 26 54 80 2.8 48 1.7 54 0 33 20 7
Schofield 7 40 47 1.4 15 .5 50 0 8 7 4
Williams 24 40 64 4.3 8 .5 16 0 1 5 8
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Ju.Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
TEAM 732 2295 3027 42.0 1801 25.0 1634 4 574 1020 309
OPPONENTS 753 2572 3325 46.2 1814 25.2 1601 4 541 1163 363