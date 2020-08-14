https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-15483886.php
Washington Wizards Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|57
|36.0
|593-1303
|.455
|170-481
|385-457
|.842
|1741
|30.5
|Bertans
|54
|29.3
|265-610
|.434
|200-472
|104-122
|.852
|834
|15.4
|Hachimura
|48
|30.1
|254-545
|.466
|25-87
|116-140
|.829
|649
|13.5
|Bryant
|46
|24.9
|243-418
|.581
|37-91
|86-116
|.741
|609
|13.2
|McRae
|29
|22.6
|133-317
|.420
|40-106
|64-83
|.771
|370
|12.8
|Thomas
|40
|23.1
|174-426
|.408
|78-189
|62-76
|.816
|488
|12.2
|Napier
|20
|24.4
|74-173
|.428
|29-81
|54-65
|.831
|231
|11.6
|Smith
|68
|26.3
|308-689
|.447
|62-169
|62-86
|.721
|740
|10.9
|Brown
|69
|25.8
|273-622
|.439
|61-179
|109-139
|.784
|716
|10.4
|Je.Robinson
|21
|24.0
|69-174
|.397
|30-86
|29-38
|.763
|197
|9.4
|Wagner
|45
|18.6
|145-266
|.545
|25-80
|78-95
|.821
|393
|8.7
|Mahinmi
|38
|21.3
|104-210
|.495
|5-26
|70-113
|.619
|283
|7.4
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Pasecniks
|27
|16.2
|61-116
|.526
|0-3
|34-58
|.586
|156
|5.8
|Mathews
|18
|12.6
|24-56
|.429
|19-46
|31-34
|.912
|98
|5.4
|Bonga
|66
|18.9
|118-234
|.504
|25-71
|69-85
|.812
|330
|5.0
|Uthoff
|3
|13.0
|6-11
|.545
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|15
|5.0
|Grant
|6
|13.3
|10-27
|.370
|2-8
|5-7
|.714
|27
|4.5
|Payton II
|29
|14.9
|48-116
|.414
|13-46
|4-8
|.500
|113
|3.9
|Schofield
|33
|11.2
|35-92
|.380
|19-61
|10-15
|.667
|99
|3.0
|Williams
|15
|12.0
|19-34
|.559
|0-2
|7-13
|.538
|45
|3.0
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Ju.Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|TEAM
|72
|241.0
|2990-6544
|.457
|864-2345
|1394-1770
|.788
|8238
|114.4
|OPPONENTS
|72
|241.0
|3104-6363
|.488
|896-2386
|1470-1890
|.778
|8574
|119.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|52
|190
|242
|4.2
|347
|6.1
|126
|1
|71
|194
|23
|Bertans
|35
|210
|245
|4.5
|92
|1.7
|139
|0
|37
|59
|33
|Hachimura
|78
|216
|294
|6.1
|87
|1.8
|105
|0
|37
|53
|8
|Bryant
|98
|233
|331
|7.2
|83
|1.8
|103
|0
|25
|53
|49
|McRae
|17
|87
|104
|3.6
|82
|2.8
|61
|0
|19
|38
|15
|Thomas
|11
|57
|68
|1.7
|146
|3.7
|77
|2
|13
|77
|6
|Napier
|9
|39
|48
|2.4
|75
|3.8
|39
|0
|29
|52
|4
|Smith
|30
|189
|219
|3.2
|334
|4.9
|106
|0
|59
|95
|30
|Brown
|76
|307
|383
|5.6
|178
|2.6
|132
|0
|85
|79
|7
|Je.Robinson
|8
|61
|69
|3.3
|41
|2.0
|57
|0
|15
|23
|9
|Wagner
|56
|163
|219
|4.9
|56
|1.2
|152
|1
|28
|66
|19
|Mahinmi
|78
|140
|218
|5.7
|49
|1.3
|114
|0
|31
|45
|44
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Pasecniks
|42
|65
|107
|4.0
|18
|.7
|75
|0
|9
|24
|12
|Mathews
|6
|18
|24
|1.3
|10
|.6
|32
|0
|8
|8
|1
|Bonga
|71
|151
|222
|3.4
|76
|1.2
|156
|0
|45
|58
|22
|Uthoff
|1
|4
|5
|1.7
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grant
|2
|4
|6
|1.0
|9
|1.5
|11
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Payton II
|26
|54
|80
|2.8
|48
|1.7
|54
|0
|33
|20
|7
|Schofield
|7
|40
|47
|1.4
|15
|.5
|50
|0
|8
|7
|4
|Williams
|24
|40
|64
|4.3
|8
|.5
|16
|0
|1
|5
|8
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Ju.Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|TEAM
|732
|2295
|3027
|42.0
|1801
|25.0
|1634
|4
|574
|1020
|309
|OPPONENTS
|753
|2572
|3325
|46.2
|1814
|25.2
|1601
|4
|541
|1163
|363
View Comments