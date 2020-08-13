https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-15481060.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|57
|36.0
|593-1303
|.455
|170-481
|385-457
|.842
|1741
|30.5
|Bertans
|54
|29.3
|265-610
|.434
|200-472
|104-122
|.852
|834
|15.4
|Hachimura
|48
|30.1
|254-545
|.466
|25-87
|116-140
|.829
|649
|13.5
|Bryant
|45
|24.8
|233-403
|.578
|35-87
|82-110
|.745
|583
|13.0
|McRae
|29
|22.6
|133-317
|.420
|40-106
|64-83
|.771
|370
|12.8
|Thomas
|40
|23.1
|174-426
|.408
|78-189
|62-76
|.816
|488
|12.2
|Napier
|20
|24.4
|74-173
|.428
|29-81
|54-65
|.831
|231
|11.6
|Smith
|67
|26.2
|303-676
|.448
|62-169
|61-84
|.726
|729
|10.9
|Brown
|68
|25.7
|268-606
|.442
|59-174
|104-133
|.782
|699
|10.3
|Je.Robinson
|20
|23.8
|65-164
|.396
|28-80
|29-38
|.763
|187
|9.4
|Wagner
|44
|18.5
|143-259
|.552
|24-75
|76-93
|.817
|386
|8.8
|Mahinmi
|38
|21.3
|104-210
|.495
|5-26
|70-113
|.619
|283
|7.4
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Pasecniks
|27
|16.2
|61-116
|.526
|0-3
|34-58
|.586
|156
|5.8
|Mathews
|18
|12.6
|24-56
|.429
|19-46
|31-34
|.912
|98
|5.4
|Bonga
|65
|18.8
|116-227
|.511
|24-69
|68-83
|.819
|324
|5.0
|Grant
|5
|12.6
|9-21
|.429
|2-8
|1-3
|.333
|21
|4.2
|Payton II
|29
|14.9
|48-116
|.414
|13-46
|4-8
|.500
|113
|3.9
|Uthoff
|2
|7.5
|3-4
|.750
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|7
|3.5
|Schofield
|33
|11.2
|35-92
|.380
|19-61
|10-15
|.667
|99
|3.0
|Williams
|14
|11.0
|17-27
|.630
|0-2
|6-11
|.545
|40
|2.9
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Ju.Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|TEAM
|71
|241.1
|2956-6456
|.458
|854-2319
|1376-1746
|.788
|8142
|114.7
|OPPONENTS
|71
|241.1
|3069-6275
|.489
|888-2351
|1458-1876
|.777
|8484
|119.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|52
|190
|242
|4.2
|347
|6.1
|126
|1
|71
|194
|23
|Bertans
|35
|210
|245
|4.5
|92
|1.7
|139
|0
|37
|59
|33
|Hachimura
|78
|216
|294
|6.1
|87
|1.8
|105
|0
|37
|53
|8
|Bryant
|95
|227
|322
|7.2
|81
|1.8
|101
|0
|21
|51
|47
|McRae
|17
|87
|104
|3.6
|82
|2.8
|61
|0
|19
|38
|15
|Thomas
|11
|57
|68
|1.7
|146
|3.7
|77
|2
|13
|77
|6
|Napier
|9
|39
|48
|2.4
|75
|3.8
|39
|0
|29
|52
|4
|Smith
|30
|186
|216
|3.2
|326
|4.9
|105
|0
|58
|90
|28
|Brown
|74
|301
|375
|5.5
|175
|2.6
|129
|0
|82
|76
|6
|Je.Robinson
|7
|59
|66
|3.3
|40
|2.0
|53
|0
|15
|19
|9
|Wagner
|55
|156
|211
|4.8
|55
|1.3
|148
|1
|27
|65
|19
|Mahinmi
|78
|140
|218
|5.7
|49
|1.3
|114
|0
|31
|45
|44
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Pasecniks
|42
|65
|107
|4.0
|18
|.7
|75
|0
|9
|24
|12
|Mathews
|6
|18
|24
|1.3
|10
|.6
|32
|0
|8
|8
|1
|Bonga
|69
|150
|219
|3.4
|72
|1.1
|155
|0
|43
|56
|22
|Grant
|1
|2
|3
|.6
|7
|1.4
|10
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Payton II
|26
|54
|80
|2.8
|48
|1.7
|54
|0
|33
|20
|7
|Uthoff
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schofield
|7
|40
|47
|1.4
|15
|.5
|50
|0
|8
|7
|4
|Williams
|17
|31
|48
|3.4
|7
|.5
|14
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Ju.Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|TEAM
|714
|2257
|2971
|41.8
|1779
|25.1
|1615
|4
|563
|1002
|303
|OPPONENTS
|740
|2534
|3274
|46.1
|1792
|25.2
|1582
|4
|533
|1144
|356
