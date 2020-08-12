Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 57 36.0 593-1303 .455 170-481 385-457 .842 1741 30.5
Bertans 54 29.3 265-610 .434 200-472 104-122 .852 834 15.4
Hachimura 48 30.1 254-545 .466 25-87 116-140 .829 649 13.5
Bryant 45 24.8 233-403 .578 35-87 82-110 .745 583 13.0
McRae 29 22.6 133-317 .420 40-106 64-83 .771 370 12.8
Thomas 40 23.1 174-426 .408 78-189 62-76 .816 488 12.2
Napier 20 24.4 74-173 .428 29-81 54-65 .831 231 11.6
Smith 67 26.2 303-676 .448 62-169 61-84 .726 729 10.9
Brown 68 25.7 268-606 .442 59-174 104-133 .782 699 10.3
Je.Robinson 20 23.8 65-164 .396 28-80 29-38 .763 187 9.4
Wagner 44 18.5 143-259 .552 24-75 76-93 .817 386 8.8
Mahinmi 38 21.3 104-210 .495 5-26 70-113 .619 283 7.4
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Pasecniks 27 16.2 61-116 .526 0-3 34-58 .586 156 5.8
Mathews 18 12.6 24-56 .429 19-46 31-34 .912 98 5.4
Bonga 65 18.8 116-227 .511 24-69 68-83 .819 324 5.0
Grant 5 12.6 9-21 .429 2-8 1-3 .333 21 4.2
Payton II 29 14.9 48-116 .414 13-46 4-8 .500 113 3.9
Uthoff 2 7.5 3-4 .750 1-1 0-0 .000 7 3.5
Schofield 33 11.2 35-92 .380 19-61 10-15 .667 99 3.0
Williams 14 11.0 17-27 .630 0-2 6-11 .545 40 2.9
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Ju.Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
TEAM 71 241.1 2956-6456 .458 854-2319 1376-1746 .788 8142 114.7
OPPONENTS 71 241.1 3069-6275 .489 888-2351 1458-1876 .777 8484 119.5

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 52 190 242 4.2 347 6.1 126 1 71 194 23
Bertans 35 210 245 4.5 92 1.7 139 0 37 59 33
Hachimura 78 216 294 6.1 87 1.8 105 0 37 53 8
Bryant 95 227 322 7.2 81 1.8 101 0 21 51 47
McRae 17 87 104 3.6 82 2.8 61 0 19 38 15
Thomas 11 57 68 1.7 146 3.7 77 2 13 77 6
Napier 9 39 48 2.4 75 3.8 39 0 29 52 4
Smith 30 186 216 3.2 326 4.9 105 0 58 90 28
Brown 74 301 375 5.5 175 2.6 129 0 82 76 6
Je.Robinson 7 59 66 3.3 40 2.0 53 0 15 19 9
Wagner 55 156 211 4.8 55 1.3 148 1 27 65 19
Mahinmi 78 140 218 5.7 49 1.3 114 0 31 45 44
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Pasecniks 42 65 107 4.0 18 .7 75 0 9 24 12
Mathews 6 18 24 1.3 10 .6 32 0 8 8 1
Bonga 69 150 219 3.4 72 1.1 155 0 43 56 22
Grant 1 2 3 .6 7 1.4 10 0 1 3 1
Payton II 26 54 80 2.8 48 1.7 54 0 33 20 7
Uthoff 0 2 2 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Schofield 7 40 47 1.4 15 .5 50 0 8 7 4
Williams 17 31 48 3.4 7 .5 14 0 1 4 7
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Ju.Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
TEAM 714 2257 2971 41.8 1779 25.1 1615 4 563 1002 303
OPPONENTS 740 2534 3274 46.1 1792 25.2 1582 4 533 1144 356