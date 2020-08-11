Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 57 36.0 593-1303 .455 170-481 385-457 .842 1741 30.5
Bertans 54 29.3 265-610 .434 200-472 104-122 .852 834 15.4
Hachimura 47 30.1 248-527 .471 22-78 111-134 .828 629 13.4
Bryant 44 24.7 228-394 .579 33-84 81-109 .743 570 13.0
McRae 29 22.6 133-317 .420 40-106 64-83 .771 370 12.8
Thomas 40 23.1 174-426 .408 78-189 62-76 .816 488 12.2
Napier 20 24.4 74-173 .428 29-81 54-65 .831 231 11.6
Smith 66 26.2 295-661 .446 61-167 59-82 .720 710 10.8
Brown 67 25.6 265-591 .448 58-170 102-131 .779 690 10.3
Je.Robinson 19 23.3 61-153 .399 26-74 24-31 .774 172 9.1
Wagner 43 18.5 142-256 .555 24-73 72-89 .809 380 8.8
Mahinmi 38 21.3 104-210 .495 5-26 70-113 .619 283 7.4
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Pasecniks 26 16.0 57-107 .533 0-2 32-54 .593 146 5.6
Mathews 18 12.6 24-56 .429 19-46 31-34 .912 98 5.4
Grant 4 14.8 9-18 .500 2-7 1-3 .333 21 5.3
Bonga 64 18.6 111-221 .502 24-68 68-83 .819 314 4.9
Uthoff 1 12.0 2-3 .667 0-0 0-0 .000 4 4.0
Payton II 29 14.9 48-116 .414 13-46 4-8 .500 113 3.9
Williams 13 11.6 17-27 .630 0-2 5-9 .556 39 3.0
Schofield 32 11.1 33-87 .379 17-56 9-13 .692 92 2.9
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Ju.Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
TEAM 70 241.1 2917-6361 .459 842-2284 1353-1716 .788 8029 114.7
OPPONENTS 70 241.1 3025-6188 .489 870-2313 1438-1848 .778 8358 119.4

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 52 190 242 4.2 347 6.1 126 1 71 194 23
Bertans 35 210 245 4.5 92 1.7 139 0 37 59 33
Hachimura 76 213 289 6.1 86 1.8 101 0 37 51 8
Bryant 92 222 314 7.1 80 1.8 100 0 21 50 46
McRae 17 87 104 3.6 82 2.8 61 0 19 38 15
Thomas 11 57 68 1.7 146 3.7 77 2 13 77 6
Napier 9 39 48 2.4 75 3.8 39 0 29 52 4
Smith 30 183 213 3.2 321 4.9 102 0 58 88 28
Brown 73 296 369 5.5 172 2.6 127 0 82 75 6
Je.Robinson 7 55 62 3.3 33 1.7 52 0 15 18 9
Wagner 55 153 208 4.8 53 1.2 147 1 27 65 19
Mahinmi 78 140 218 5.7 49 1.3 114 0 31 45 44
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Pasecniks 39 62 101 3.9 17 .7 71 0 8 23 12
Mathews 6 18 24 1.3 10 .6 32 0 8 8 1
Grant 1 1 2 .5 7 1.8 10 0 1 3 1
Bonga 68 148 216 3.4 70 1.1 152 0 42 53 21
Uthoff 0 2 2 2.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Payton II 26 54 80 2.8 48 1.7 54 0 33 20 7
Williams 16 30 46 3.5 7 .5 13 0 1 4 7
Schofield 7 37 44 1.4 15 .5 47 0 8 7 3
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Ju.Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
TEAM 703 2224 2927 41.8 1757 25.1 1592 4 561 991 300
OPPONENTS 731 2490 3221 46.0 1767 25.2 1556 3 527 1129 356