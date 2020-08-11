https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-15474959.php
Washington Wizards Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|57
|36.0
|593-1303
|.455
|170-481
|385-457
|.842
|1741
|30.5
|Bertans
|54
|29.3
|265-610
|.434
|200-472
|104-122
|.852
|834
|15.4
|Hachimura
|47
|30.1
|248-527
|.471
|22-78
|111-134
|.828
|629
|13.4
|Bryant
|44
|24.7
|228-394
|.579
|33-84
|81-109
|.743
|570
|13.0
|McRae
|29
|22.6
|133-317
|.420
|40-106
|64-83
|.771
|370
|12.8
|Thomas
|40
|23.1
|174-426
|.408
|78-189
|62-76
|.816
|488
|12.2
|Napier
|20
|24.4
|74-173
|.428
|29-81
|54-65
|.831
|231
|11.6
|Smith
|66
|26.2
|295-661
|.446
|61-167
|59-82
|.720
|710
|10.8
|Brown
|67
|25.6
|265-591
|.448
|58-170
|102-131
|.779
|690
|10.3
|Je.Robinson
|19
|23.3
|61-153
|.399
|26-74
|24-31
|.774
|172
|9.1
|Wagner
|43
|18.5
|142-256
|.555
|24-73
|72-89
|.809
|380
|8.8
|Mahinmi
|38
|21.3
|104-210
|.495
|5-26
|70-113
|.619
|283
|7.4
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Pasecniks
|26
|16.0
|57-107
|.533
|0-2
|32-54
|.593
|146
|5.6
|Mathews
|18
|12.6
|24-56
|.429
|19-46
|31-34
|.912
|98
|5.4
|Grant
|4
|14.8
|9-18
|.500
|2-7
|1-3
|.333
|21
|5.3
|Bonga
|64
|18.6
|111-221
|.502
|24-68
|68-83
|.819
|314
|4.9
|Uthoff
|1
|12.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|4.0
|Payton II
|29
|14.9
|48-116
|.414
|13-46
|4-8
|.500
|113
|3.9
|Williams
|13
|11.6
|17-27
|.630
|0-2
|5-9
|.556
|39
|3.0
|Schofield
|32
|11.1
|33-87
|.379
|17-56
|9-13
|.692
|92
|2.9
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Ju.Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|TEAM
|70
|241.1
|2917-6361
|.459
|842-2284
|1353-1716
|.788
|8029
|114.7
|OPPONENTS
|70
|241.1
|3025-6188
|.489
|870-2313
|1438-1848
|.778
|8358
|119.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|52
|190
|242
|4.2
|347
|6.1
|126
|1
|71
|194
|23
|Bertans
|35
|210
|245
|4.5
|92
|1.7
|139
|0
|37
|59
|33
|Hachimura
|76
|213
|289
|6.1
|86
|1.8
|101
|0
|37
|51
|8
|Bryant
|92
|222
|314
|7.1
|80
|1.8
|100
|0
|21
|50
|46
|McRae
|17
|87
|104
|3.6
|82
|2.8
|61
|0
|19
|38
|15
|Thomas
|11
|57
|68
|1.7
|146
|3.7
|77
|2
|13
|77
|6
|Napier
|9
|39
|48
|2.4
|75
|3.8
|39
|0
|29
|52
|4
|Smith
|30
|183
|213
|3.2
|321
|4.9
|102
|0
|58
|88
|28
|Brown
|73
|296
|369
|5.5
|172
|2.6
|127
|0
|82
|75
|6
|Je.Robinson
|7
|55
|62
|3.3
|33
|1.7
|52
|0
|15
|18
|9
|Wagner
|55
|153
|208
|4.8
|53
|1.2
|147
|1
|27
|65
|19
|Mahinmi
|78
|140
|218
|5.7
|49
|1.3
|114
|0
|31
|45
|44
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Pasecniks
|39
|62
|101
|3.9
|17
|.7
|71
|0
|8
|23
|12
|Mathews
|6
|18
|24
|1.3
|10
|.6
|32
|0
|8
|8
|1
|Grant
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|7
|1.8
|10
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Bonga
|68
|148
|216
|3.4
|70
|1.1
|152
|0
|42
|53
|21
|Uthoff
|0
|2
|2
|2.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payton II
|26
|54
|80
|2.8
|48
|1.7
|54
|0
|33
|20
|7
|Williams
|16
|30
|46
|3.5
|7
|.5
|13
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Schofield
|7
|37
|44
|1.4
|15
|.5
|47
|0
|8
|7
|3
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Ju.Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|TEAM
|703
|2224
|2927
|41.8
|1757
|25.1
|1592
|4
|561
|991
|300
|OPPONENTS
|731
|2490
|3221
|46.0
|1767
|25.2
|1556
|3
|527
|1129
|356
View Comments