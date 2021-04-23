Washington-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets fifth. Michael Conforto called out on strikes. J.D. Davis hit by pitch. Jeff McNeil walks. J.D. Davis to second. Jacob deGrom doubles to shallow left field. Jeff McNeil to third. J.D. Davis scores. Tomas Nido grounds out to shallow infield, Starlin Castro to Josh Bell. Brandon Nimmo singles to first base. Jacob deGrom scores. Jeff McNeil scores. Francisco Lindor singles to deep center field. Brandon Nimmo to third. Dominic Smith grounds out to first base to Josh Bell.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 3, Nationals 0.

Mets seventh. Tomas Nido lines out to deep right center field to Victor Robles. Brandon Nimmo doubles to deep left field. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging. Dominic Smith singles to shallow center field. Brandon Nimmo scores. Pete Alonso singles to right field. Albert Almora Jr. to third. Michael Conforto walks. Pete Alonso to second. J.D. Davis called out on strikes.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 4, Nationals 0.

Mets eighth. Jeff McNeil lines out to deep right field to Andrew Stevenson. Jacob deGrom singles to right center field. Tomas Nido lines out to center field to Victor Robles. Brandon Nimmo homers to right field. Jacob deGrom scores. Francisco Lindor called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 6, Nationals 0.