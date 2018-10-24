Class 4A
1. Union (6) 8-0 87
2. Mount Si (3) 8-0 83
3. Lake Stevens 8-0 69
4. Puyallup 7-1 67
5. Graham-Kapowsin 8-1 51
6. Woodinville 8-1 44
7. Bothell 6-2 30
8. Gonzaga Prep 6-2 22
9. Glacier Peak 7-1 19
10. Enumclaw 7-1 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (8) 6-1 89
2. Bellevue (1) 8-0 78
3. O'Dea 7-1 72
4. Mountain View 7-1 58
4. Mt. Spokane 7-1 58
6. Lakes 6-2 47
7. Lincoln 6-2 34
8. Squalicum 7-1 20
9. Yelm 6-2 14
10. Oak Harbor 6-2 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 2A
1. Hockinson (9) 7-0 90
2. Lynden 8-0 73
3. Steilacoom 8-2 66
4. Liberty (Issaquah) 7-1 58
5. Black Hills 8-0 56
6. West Valley (Spokane) 8-0 49
7. Tumwater 7-1 42
8. Woodland 7-1 21
9. Archbishop Murphy 4-2 20
10. Prosser 6-2 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 1A
1. Royal (8) 8-0 80
2. Zillah 8-0 72
3. Hoquiam 8-0 59
4. Connell 6-2 42
5. Meridian 6-2 40
6. Cascade Christian 7-0 34
7. Okanogan 6-2 22
8. Newport 6-1 18
9. Montesano 6-2 17
10. Mount Baker 5-3 16

Others receiving 6 or more points: La Salle 11. Lynden Christian 9. Omak 9. Colville 8.

___

Class 2B
1. Adna (8) 8-0 80
2. Tri-Cities Prep 8-0 72
3. Kalama 6-2 64
4. Napavine 6-2 56
5. Asotin 6-2 41
6. Onalaska 6-2 38
7. Reardan 6-2 29
8. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6-2 23
9. Lake Roosevelt 6-1 18
10. Brewster 6-2 3

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 1B
1. Odessa (7) 8-0 70
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline 7-1 62
3. Sunnyside Christian 7-1 57
4. Naselle 8-1 46
5. Garfield-Palouse 7-1 45

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___