Orioles first. Cedric Mullins lines out to left field to Gerardo Parra. Austin Hays called out on strikes. Trey Mancini homers to center field. Ryan Mountcastle flies out to right field to Juan Soto.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 1, Nationals 0.

Orioles fourth. Austin Hays lines out to left center field to Gerardo Parra. Trey Mancini grounds out to shortstop, Josh Harrison to Josh Bell. Ryan Mountcastle homers to center field. Ramon Urias grounds out to shallow center field, Alcides Escobar to Josh Bell.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 2, Nationals 0.

Orioles sixth. Cedric Mullins doubles to deep right field. Austin Hays doubles to deep right field. Cedric Mullins scores. Trey Mancini singles to right center field. Austin Hays to third. Ryan Mountcastle walks. Trey Mancini to second. Ramon Urias called out on strikes. Pedro Severino singles to left field. Ryan Mountcastle to second. Trey Mancini to third. Austin Hays scores. Maikel Franco out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Juan Soto. Trey Mancini scores. Ryan McKenna strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 5, Nationals 0.

Nationals seventh. Trea Turner lines out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Juan Soto homers to left field. Josh Bell flies out to left center field to Ryan McKenna. Ryan Zimmerman grounds out to shallow infield, Pat Valaika to Trey Mancini.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 5, Nationals 1.

Nationals eighth. Josh Harrison doubles to deep left field. Carter Kieboom pinch-hitting for Gerardo Parra. Carter Kieboom hit by pitch. Tres Barrera hit by pitch. Carter Kieboom to second. Josh Harrison to third. Victor Robles pinch-hitting for Andrew Stevenson. Victor Robles called out on strikes. Alcides Escobar strikes out swinging. Trea Turner singles to right center field. Tres Barrera to second. Carter Kieboom scores. Josh Harrison scores. Juan Soto pops out to shallow infield to Pedro Severino.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 5, Nationals 3.