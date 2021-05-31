Washington-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to shallow infield. Freddie Freeman walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Ozzie Albies walks. Freddie Freeman to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Austin Riley lines out to second base to Josh Harrison. Dansby Swanson out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Juan Soto. Freddie Freeman to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Abraham Almonte walks. Ozzie Albies to second. William Contreras singles to shallow center field. Abraham Almonte to third. Ozzie Albies scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Guillermo Heredia flies out to shallow right field to Juan Soto.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 3, Nationals 0.